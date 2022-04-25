Dungeons of Edera: Patch 0.9.2

Hail Adventurers!
Pushing another patch out to resolve some issues and roll out some tweaks
Check out the full details below
0.9.2
- Storyboards no longer overlap with each other
- Controller improvements for UI
- Dialog no longer moves into first person
- AI infinity slash damage buffed
- Firebolt cooldown removed
- Crafted Wands fix
- Crafting iLvl selector
- Fix to Null Harbor quest bug
- Soulbound Fix
- Bow Headshot Fix
- Bow attack binding merged with melee attack bind
- Removed Founders Coat from game in anticipation of Free DLC for Early Access adopters coming in May
What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!
