Dungeons of Edera update for 25 April 2022

Dungeons of Edera: Patch 0.9.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail Adventurers!

Pushing another patch out to resolve some issues and roll out some tweaks

Check out the full details below

0.9.2

  • Storyboards no longer overlap with each other
  • Controller improvements for UI
  • Dialog no longer moves into first person
  • AI infinity slash damage buffed
  • Firebolt cooldown removed
  • Crafted Wands fix
  • Crafting iLvl selector
  • Fix to Null Harbor quest bug
  • Soulbound Fix
  • Bow Headshot Fix
  • Bow attack binding merged with melee attack bind
  • Removed Founders Coat from game in anticipation of Free DLC for Early Access adopters coming in May

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!

