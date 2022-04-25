Weekly Update! 2022-04-24

This week, we are making good progress on developing endless mode and the final chapter! Major updates are:
- Added data analytics to improve future game experience. Please consent to share play through data with us so we can improve the game more effectively!
- Endless Mode: we are testing and adjusting the algorithm, smoothing difficulty curve, etc
- Chapter 4: we are adjusting AI patterns, mechanisms, values for newly implemented NPCs. There will be 3 main storylines in the final chapter, each has multiple endings; choices you made along the journey will impact your final ending for this run!
Sharing work in progress maps of the Spiritual Realm and the Soul Mountains!
-
The Spiritual Realm: can you find the path to the final truth among these abysses?
-
Soul Mountains: Wukong noticed dark shadows surrounding the Soul Mountains. Something is not right.
Optimization
Optimize UI tooltips, additional info, and simplify description of Relics to improve user experiences:
- add a detailed description for Monkey King's Skin
- Explain “Amused” card in event choices
- Explain Evil Barrier in additional card information
- Center status tooltips for better display
Enhancement and Balancing
Neutral Card
- Centipede Monarch's Eyes: Energy cost 3-> 1; now uses remaining energy after each turn to charge eyes
- T Worm Seed: can only target Companion or Minion
- Living Wood Tripod: can only target Companion or Minion, Energy cost 3->2
- Paralyzed: Reduces 5Max HP ->3 Max HP (before Trial 17)
NPC
- Hell Judge: Silence will only add 1 Paralyzed card
Consumables
- Painted Brush: now copies HP and Max HP of target for 3 turns, does not add a curse card anymore
Bug Fixes
Game logic bug fixes
- fix card tooltip and additional info
- Fix effect duplication of Essence of Metal
- Fix Carp King swallow AI bug
- Fix a bug where protect will cause the game to freeze when there is no one to protect
- Fix the bug where Deadly Poison card learnt by Dragon Princess will increase Poison count after game loading
- Fix a potential crash from playing card from the Draw pile
- Fix a bug where playing Spirit Shifting from the Draw pile will double energy later
- Fix tooltip on iOS build
Localization and text bug fixes
- Fix card description bugs
- Fix description of Love Knot
- Adjust description of X energy cost cards
- Fix some expressions in event and dialog
Other Bug Fixes
- Other small adjustments
Changed files in this update