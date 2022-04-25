 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West update for 25 April 2022

Weekly Update! 2022-04-24

Share · View all patches · Build 8616079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week, we are making good progress on developing endless mode and the final chapter! Major updates are:

  • Added data analytics to improve future game experience. Please consent to share play through data with us so we can improve the game more effectively!
  • Endless Mode: we are testing and adjusting the algorithm, smoothing difficulty curve, etc
  • Chapter 4: we are adjusting AI patterns, mechanisms, values for newly implemented NPCs. There will be 3 main storylines in the final chapter, each has multiple endings; choices you made along the journey will impact your final ending for this run!

Sharing work in progress maps of the Spiritual Realm and the Soul Mountains!

  • The Spiritual Realm: can you find the path to the final truth among these abysses?

  • Soul Mountains: Wukong noticed dark shadows surrounding the Soul Mountains. Something is not right.

Optimization

Optimize UI tooltips, additional info, and simplify description of Relics to improve user experiences:

  • add a detailed description for Monkey King's Skin
  • Explain “Amused” card in event choices
  • Explain Evil Barrier in additional card information
  • Center status tooltips for better display

Enhancement and Balancing

Neutral Card

  • Centipede Monarch's Eyes: Energy cost 3-> 1; now uses remaining energy after each turn to charge eyes
  • T Worm Seed: can only target Companion or Minion
  • Living Wood Tripod: can only target Companion or Minion, Energy cost 3->2
  • Paralyzed: Reduces 5Max HP ->3 Max HP (before Trial 17)

NPC

  • Hell Judge: Silence will only add 1 Paralyzed card

Consumables

  • Painted Brush: now copies HP and Max HP of target for 3 turns, does not add a curse card anymore

Bug Fixes

Game logic bug fixes

  • fix card tooltip and additional info
  • Fix effect duplication of Essence of Metal
  • Fix Carp King swallow AI bug
  • Fix a bug where protect will cause the game to freeze when there is no one to protect
  • Fix the bug where Deadly Poison card learnt by Dragon Princess will increase Poison count after game loading
  • Fix a potential crash from playing card from the Draw pile
  • Fix a bug where playing Spirit Shifting from the Draw pile will double energy later
  • Fix tooltip on iOS build

Localization and text bug fixes

  • Fix card description bugs
  • Fix description of Love Knot
  • Adjust description of X energy cost cards
  • Fix some expressions in event and dialog

Other Bug Fixes

  • Other small adjustments

Changed files in this update

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West Mac Depot 1449072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.