Evochron Legacy SE Update 2.0308...

Version 2.0308 includes the following improvements:

Added ability to store and retrieve secondary weapons directly to/from station hangars.

Items stored in stations hangars now automatically shift to higher list positions when loaded onto ship.

Items in cargo bay list now automatically shift to higher list positions when transferred to station hangars.

Cargo bay list is now displayed on HUD when tractor beam is at full strength for easier reference when mining.

Added ability to discard and consolidate cargo with the tractor beam list without having to open the inventory console.

Combat contract waypoint arrival spacing increased to provide more energy recovery time and expand distance further with capital ships.

Most combat contract waypoints involving capital ships now placed in between or next to larger ships to reduce arrival course interference and for more evenly divided spacing between opposing forces.

Plus symbol ('+') added to related capital ship description on target detail display and direction indicator for spy, escort, delivery, and strike objectives.

Space station ship launch system now automatically aligns player's ship with nearest exit gate when launching or exiting station.

Space station tractor beam system now also aligns player's ship with nearest exit gate while inventory console is open.

Full docking animation sequence added for entering/exiting space station (can be optionally disabled in exit/pause menu).

AI independent mining system (non-fleet) improved to display recovered material with cargo scanners in real time.

AI independent mining duration extended to recover more material per cycle (before switching asteroids or flying away).

Added checkbox option to pause/exit menu to enable or disable the new auto-aligning system for docking with stations.

Radar contact blips for cargo and other objects updated to retain alignment when using panning view controls.

New cockpits added to expand the number of available designs for improved variety among different ship types.

Science ops crew member now provides more details on nearby asteroid contents, planets, and nebula clouds.

By request, higher availability bias given to commodities in markets with lower global baseline values.

'View Hangar Details' operation made much faster and visual side effects (due to disk access) removed.

Successfully defending stations against Vonari attack in war zones now awards 5 military rank points.

Capital ship repair support (available on contract) for subsystems and equipment increased by 200%.

Repair system efficiency for subsystems and equipment increased by 200% for all three classes.

Pitch control input indicators on upper HUD display inverted for correction.

Military ship frames are now equipped with 5 resistor packs by default.

Expanded explosion sequence for destroyed capital ships.

Minor fixes and improvements.

Notes:

This update introduces new cockpits that vary based on ship class. Previously, there were only two cockpits, one for civilian and one for military. There are now several designs linked to frame type with some sharing the same basic cockpit layout based on a common design/manufacturer.

If you would prefer to use the original two default cockpits only, create a text file in either the '\media' folder within the game's install folder or in the save data folder (default location is '\Documents\EvochronLegacySE') named 'ccpitmode.txt' and in the first line enter a number 0. That will limit the available cockpits to just the two original designs, one for civilian and the other for military. Remove the file or change the number to 1 to enable the full range of designs.

A new cargo bay list is now available whenever the tractor beam is at full power. It will appear in the upper right corner of the HUD and provides a list of all cargo bay contents that makes it easier to view and manage material recovered while mining. This way, you don't have to keep opening the inventory console to view what you've recovered and then close it again to return to full visibility for mining. The new list will provide an immediate visual reference of your ship's cargo bays during mining. The tractor beam cargo list also supports sorting and discarding in open space, just like the inventory console list.

The server programs have been updated to correct an issue that would display an incorrect attacking faction in one area during a station attack.

Repair options, both repair devices installed on ships and on contract repairs provided by capital ships, have been increased by 200%. This has the net effect of reducing the time a subsystem may be down by about half, leaving such systems less vulnerable over time to the effects of subsystem weapons and high energy lightning from nebula clouds.

New and revised lines for the 'text.dat' file are 1313 (Current Secondary Weapons), 1774 (Auto-Align with Station Tractor Beam), 1913 (Full station docking sequence), 879-882, and 2848.