Underground Life - Update 1.03

Changelog:
Fixed a bug that did not allow achievements for cooking levels 5, 8 and 10 to be marked.
Note: If you already own an electric oven, you must add it to your inventory and place it back in your shelter for this change to take effect.
Fixed the bug that the achievement of using the anti-radiation suit was not displayed.
Reduced poison time. Now you will have to walk fewer steps to remove the poison.
Difficulty in the Giant Mine was reduced. From now, on easy and normal difficulties there will be fewer monsters in that location.
Decreased gold loot that Trolls drop. His level was increased.
Now time will not stop while the dialogues are running.
You will be able to see the time of day while choosing the hours of sleep in bed.
Now you can sleep from either side of the bed.
Fixed a bug that prevented some merchants from giving you more quests after stealing from them and lowering the relationship with them. From now, they will tell you that you have to increase relationship with them by giving some gifts to get more quests.
