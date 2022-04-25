 Skip to content

Lastone: Behind the Choice update for 25 April 2022

Update Notes for 25th April

We've added a special ending for everyone that has finished all available characters before. Now, we're making it even more special!

Version 5.4.18

  • Changing closure in extra.
  • Adding closure movie on the ending
  • Adding exit button
  • Adding save & load feature
  • Adding continue feature
  • Adding settings

