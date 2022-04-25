Update Notes for 25th April

We've added a special ending for everyone that has finished all available characters before. Now, we're making it even more special!
Version 5.4.18
- Changing closure in extra.
- Adding closure movie on the ending
- Adding exit button
- Adding save & load feature
- Adding continue feature
- Adding settings
Changed files in this update