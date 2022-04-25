 Skip to content

Lost Legend update for 25 April 2022

Less Bugs, Mo' Betta'

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for working with us on our stream and all of your support. We worked extra long on the game today fixing and adding so many things we had to update it.

Enjoy!
Until next week my dudes!

Changed files in this update

Lost Legend Content Depot 864021
  • Loading history…
