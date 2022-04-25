Less Bugs, Mo' Betta'

Thanks for working with us on our stream and all of your support. We worked extra long on the game today fixing and adding so many things we had to update it.
Enjoy!
Until next week my dudes!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Thanks for working with us on our stream and all of your support. We worked extra long on the game today fixing and adding so many things we had to update it.
Enjoy!
Until next week my dudes!
Changed files in this update