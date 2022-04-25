 Skip to content

Online Adult Content Manager update for 25 April 2022

OACM Update v2.06

Share · View all patches · Build 8615757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Online Adult Content Manager v2.06 is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • Updated Backend - Updated Unity project version to get the latest features, updated Steam integration, loading system, save system and accessibility colour picker.
  • New Feedback Form - There is now a feedback/bug report form that is accessible from the main menu. Leave feedback or bug reports to help improve OACM!
  • New MacOS Builds - MacOS builds are now consolidated to just one build, no need to choose between Intel64 or Apple Silicon, the new version will work for both!
  • Unity Cloud Builds - OACM builds have now moved to Unity Cloud builds allowing for better builds (such as the new MacOS builds).
  • Demo Updates - OACM Demo has been updated to reflect latest updates
  • Non-Steam Editions Updated - Non-Steam Editions have been updated to reflect latest updates

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.

