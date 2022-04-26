 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

VirtualCast update for 26 April 2022

[Stable] Ver 2.2.3c Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8615730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix

  • Made an adjustment for MIKU LAND.

Changed files in this update

Release Depot 947893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.