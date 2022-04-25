Murder Miners Easter Gamenight 04/24/2021

Gamenight starts NOW!, join us for fun gametypes like Capture the Flag, Infection, Murdermatch, and more!

Today is the last day of the Easter event, it will end shortly after gamenight.

Join us to ask questions and have fun, the host is bigdaddy2

You can unlock the new Spiral Helmet in Gamenights.

Join the Purple "Gamenight" lobby at the top of the list!

Gamenights are hosted every week so stay tuned for more gamenights. Giveaways are held once a month. Also don't forget to join the Murder Miners Discord and join us in voice chat and say hello!

We will be giving away 2 keys for Murder Miners on Xbox One during the stream, alongside another 20 keys in our discord server.

Or watch the Stream:



Murder Miners Hub Discord: https://discord.gg/f2ardab

Thanks to Bunny Dude for making our gamenight art.