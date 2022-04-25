iVUE Update v3.11

iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition v3.11 is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- Updated Backend - Updated Unity project version to get the latest features, updated Steam integration, loading system, save system and accessibility colour picker.
- New Feedback Form - There is now a feedback/bug report form that is accessible from the main menu. Leave feedback or bug reports to help improve iVIBRATE!
- New MacOS Builds - MacOS builds are now consolidated to just one build, no need to choose between Intel64 or Apple Silicon, the new version will work for both!
- Unity Cloud Builds - iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition builds have now moved to Unity Cloud builds allowing for better builds (such as the new MacOS builds).
- Demo Updates - iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition Demo has been updated to reflect latest updates
- Non-Steam Editions Updated - Non-Steam Editions have been updated to reflect latest updates
Cheers.
Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.
Changed files in this update