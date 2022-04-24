"Test[v0.0.26.0]
- Fixed : We have solved a lot of performance problems. In particular, one of the major sources of memory leaks was drawing complex shapes in Z-Reactor. Currently, we are greatly reducing the quality of the Z-Reactor, which will be replaced later with a completely different shape.
- Added : We have added 12 new Spiral Designs. These designs can be purchased from the Store. We have also adjusted the Store prices accordingly. In the future, we plan to offer another way to earn Spiral Points.
Also, the last three are not yet unlockable in the game. They can be unlocked through DLC that we will be selling. They are very interesting designs and we hope you will purchase them.
- Fixed : Texts in upgrades glitching
- Fixed : Double texts in the spiral battle
Changed files in this update