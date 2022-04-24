 Skip to content

执剑九霄 update for 24 April 2022

Added maps and tasks

Share · View all patches · Build 8615434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added a maze map.

  2. Add high-level tasks.

  3. The highest level of the character has been increased to 45.

  4. Added role skills

