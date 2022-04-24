 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 24 April 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.2 Released

New

  • Added 3 new bosses

Improvements / Changes

  • Decreased initial Vampirism effect from 0.1% to 0.01%
  • Now there is dynamic time between waves - the more time has passed, the shorter the time between waves
  • The first 4 waves became easier on all difficulties
  • Decreased portal price from 150000 to 100000
  • Increased particles sizes in the repair effect
  • Increased Assault Rifle and Minigun damage from 20 to 30
  • Increased Shotgun damage from 15 to 20

Fixes

  • Fixed when infinite hover mode or holding shift mode showed a lot of alerts restriction that research required
  • Fixed when points are not showed after win
  • Fixed when XC states are not reset after restart
