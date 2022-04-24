Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.1.2 Released

New
- Added 3 new bosses
Improvements / Changes
- Decreased initial Vampirism effect from 0.1% to 0.01%
- Now there is dynamic time between waves - the more time has passed, the shorter the time between waves
- The first 4 waves became easier on all difficulties
- Decreased portal price from 150000 to 100000
- Increased particles sizes in the repair effect
- Increased Assault Rifle and Minigun damage from 20 to 30
- Increased Shotgun damage from 15 to 20
Fixes
- Fixed when infinite hover mode or holding shift mode showed a lot of alerts restriction that research required
- Fixed when points are not showed after win
- Fixed when XC states are not reset after restart
Changed files in this update