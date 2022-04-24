 Skip to content

Nightfall Comes update for 24 April 2022

Version 1.0.4 Updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The problem of shortcut not being able to press the unlock button has been fixed.
  • The number of Heart of Demon that must be collected to release the curse has been reduced from 50 to 30.
  • A bug has been fixed that allows you to carry relics for a particular event even though character are not in a condition to pick them up.
  • Fixed an issue where regional names were not displayed in a some regions.
  • Current depth values in some regions have been changed to be more explicit.
