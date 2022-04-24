 Skip to content

RD Mars update for 24 April 2022

Final RD Mars Update!

Build 8615113

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Endless mode

-2 new Felix interactions

-Soda can on top of Mars' head occasionally :)

-Youtuber Easter eggs behind secret walls

-Audio bug fixes

-Spelling corrections

