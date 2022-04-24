 Skip to content

GunQuest update for 24 April 2022

Version 0.0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8615090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the buttons used for certain actions:
    Space: Jump
    E: Interaction
    Shift: Sprint/Boost
  • You can now access the crafting system from everywhere, having a bench in the starting house made sense at first,
  • but became annoying very quickly based on the store location.
  • Fixed a few more text typos
  • Added button indicators for what you're supposed to press to interact/jump/actually play the game
  • Greatly decreased the length of the intro sequence for brevity's sake
  • Added effects to the chest spawns
  • Removed chance of food drops in chests
  • Fixed bug where after failing an encounter, the player would respawn with 0 health
