- Updated the buttons used for certain actions:
Space: Jump
E: Interaction
Shift: Sprint/Boost
- You can now access the crafting system from everywhere, having a bench in the starting house made sense at first,
- but became annoying very quickly based on the store location.
- Fixed a few more text typos
- Added button indicators for what you're supposed to press to interact/jump/actually play the game
- Greatly decreased the length of the intro sequence for brevity's sake
- Added effects to the chest spawns
- Removed chance of food drops in chests
- Fixed bug where after failing an encounter, the player would respawn with 0 health
GunQuest update for 24 April 2022
Version 0.0.4.2
