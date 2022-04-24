24APR22 Update

Cop de-spawn bugfix
Splash screen clip compatibility attempt (unable to playtest this)
Tutorial completion no longer required for practice mode in tutorial
Added separate pedal sensitivity slider
I was and am still in the process of moving across the world when I released this game, so I've had limited time to make updates and add features, but I am continuing to research control rebinding, and will soon begin the coding and UI work to implement it. Thanks for your patience, your bug reports, and your support!
-Joe
Changed files in this update