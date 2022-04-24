 Skip to content

Project Kunai update for 24 April 2022

Update 220424 Now Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Connect.System()
<Connection_Complated>
###DATA_BREACH_DETECTED###
Connected_Profile_009

Logs.Show()
<Purgatory_3-6 Loaded>
<Purgatory_3-7 Loaded>
<Downloaded_Data24>

Starting System...

