Patch 0.02

General Changes
- WASD camera movement is now disabled while typing in chat
- Game speed options changed to 0.5 / 1 / 2 / 3
- Added hotkeys to change game speed (comma/dot)
- Host is able to change game speed in Multiplayer games
AI Improvements
- AI players will now attempt to take back control of towers they've lost throughout the game
- Normal&Hard AI will demolish buildings it has captured with a tower capture
- Improved AI's defense grouping behavior
Gameplay Changes
- Serfs now choose marketplace shopping tiles more evenly spread out, leading to less clogging and traffic
- Serfs building a structure now don't all go to the same tile, leading to faster building times and less clogging
- Feathers as a resource removed
- Library and Fletcher no longer require feathers
- Reduced the grain requirements for chickens from 5 to 4
- AI players no longer start with a scout
- Easy/Normal/Hard AI now start with: 1x Axeman + 1x Bowman/2x Axeman + 2x Bowman/2x Swordsman + 2x Crossbowman respectively
- Buildings captured are now set on fire and disabled automatically
- Watch Tower/Guard Tower/Capitol's territory radius increased to 17/20/22 from 15/18/21
- Increased Performer's Camp entertainment value to 200 from 180
- Increased Gallow's entertainment value to 200 from 160
- Increased the bonus of empty housing to new civilians by ~40%
- Changed hotkey of Stop to 'T'
Bug Fixes
- Added the jester unit's translation
- Fixed display of Performer's Camp
- 'Players start as neutral' button is properly not interactable for other players than the host
- Units spawned through triggers will properly register and start attacking their enemies
- Fixed enemy player not attacking the player in mission 2 and 3 of the tutorial
- Fixed an issue where sometimes units would try to walk into their enemy instead of attacking them
- Fixed an issue where units would get stuck at the marketplace (moonwalking on the spot)
--- Graphics Changes ---
- Added carry animations for paper
- Added several more missing carry animations for the female serfs
