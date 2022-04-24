 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 24 April 2022

Patch 0.02

Build 8614921

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Changes
  • WASD camera movement is now disabled while typing in chat
  • Game speed options changed to 0.5 / 1 / 2 / 3
  • Added hotkeys to change game speed (comma/dot)
  • Host is able to change game speed in Multiplayer games
AI Improvements
  • AI players will now attempt to take back control of towers they've lost throughout the game
  • Normal&Hard AI will demolish buildings it has captured with a tower capture
  • Improved AI's defense grouping behavior
Gameplay Changes
  • Serfs now choose marketplace shopping tiles more evenly spread out, leading to less clogging and traffic
  • Serfs building a structure now don't all go to the same tile, leading to faster building times and less clogging
  • Feathers as a resource removed
  • Library and Fletcher no longer require feathers
  • Reduced the grain requirements for chickens from 5 to 4
  • AI players no longer start with a scout
  • Easy/Normal/Hard AI now start with: 1x Axeman + 1x Bowman/2x Axeman + 2x Bowman/2x Swordsman + 2x Crossbowman respectively
  • Buildings captured are now set on fire and disabled automatically
  • Watch Tower/Guard Tower/Capitol's territory radius increased to 17/20/22 from 15/18/21
  • Increased Performer's Camp entertainment value to 200 from 180
  • Increased Gallow's entertainment value to 200 from 160
  • Increased the bonus of empty housing to new civilians by ~40%
  • Changed hotkey of Stop to 'T'
Bug Fixes
  • Added the jester unit's translation
  • Fixed display of Performer's Camp
  • 'Players start as neutral' button is properly not interactable for other players than the host
  • Units spawned through triggers will properly register and start attacking their enemies
  • Fixed enemy player not attacking the player in mission 2 and 3 of the tutorial
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes units would try to walk into their enemy instead of attacking them
  • Fixed an issue where units would get stuck at the marketplace (moonwalking on the spot)

--- Graphics Changes ---

  • Added carry animations for paper
  • Added several more missing carry animations for the female serfs
