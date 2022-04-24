 Skip to content

DOOM TOMB update for 24 April 2022

DOOM TOMB hotfix: 1.0.3

What's New?

  • The default ability available level 1 was Drift. This ability is difficult to use and requires a moderate understanding of the game. To better new player experience, the default ability is now Xray, which will help new players better track their opponents. Drift is now available as a level 9 unlock.

  • Fixed a bug where Xray and Soul Seeing would occasionally not reveal players properly.

What's next?

Join the community discord server to find out! Your feedback and suggestions are welcome!
https://discord.com/invite/ecfA7XWW3E

