Buggos update for 24 April 2022

Patch 1.1.5.1 + 1.1.5.2

Patch 1.1.5.1 + 1.1.5.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates 1.1.5.1

  • Updated – the ai for spawning in units on survival and how they attack.
  • Fixed - bug where you could delete human buildings.
  • Fixed – bug where you could delete your last hive.

Balance

  • Fire from flamers can now damage floor traps if it lands on them (however flamers can not SEE the floor traps)
  • Explosion damage from the missile launchers can now damage floor traps (however the missile launchers can not SEE the floor traps)
  • Floor traps damage reduced from 200 -> 60.

Updates 1.1.5.2

  • Fixed – bug where units were walking forward while attacking. This was placing them on top of stuff and generally being a menace.
  • Fixed – bug where you couldn’t delete human buildings in the level editor.
  • Fixed – bug where you couldn’t delete your last hive in the level editor.

