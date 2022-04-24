Patch 1.1.5.1 + 1.1.5.2

Updates 1.1.5.1
- Updated – the ai for spawning in units on survival and how they attack.
- Fixed - bug where you could delete human buildings.
- Fixed – bug where you could delete your last hive.
Balance
- Fire from flamers can now damage floor traps if it lands on them (however flamers can not SEE the floor traps)
- Explosion damage from the missile launchers can now damage floor traps (however the missile launchers can not SEE the floor traps)
- Floor traps damage reduced from 200 -> 60.
Updates 1.1.5.2
- Fixed – bug where units were walking forward while attacking. This was placing them on top of stuff and generally being a menace.
- Fixed – bug where you couldn’t delete human buildings in the level editor.
- Fixed – bug where you couldn’t delete your last hive in the level editor.
Changed files in this update