BorderCollie Game 2 - BorderCollie Blaster update for 24 April 2022

BorderCollie Blaster Patch 1.1 released + content update

patch 1.1 for BorderCollie Blaster!

changelog: 1.1

  • added a new stage to the game (the catacombs)
  • music fixed in several stages
  • added 2 new bosses
  • added 1 new enemy
  • complete endgame overhaul

patch 1.03 for BorderCollie Blaster!

changelog: 1.03

  • fixed volume for music and fx in every stage
  • game over stinger now implemented and working correctly
  • final stage ending edited - so player does not run into limbo when game completed

changelog: 1.02

  • new tornado warning sign added when approaching boss in stage 3
  • fixed music not playing in stage 8 and 9
  • boss counter subtract values changed in stage 2 and 6
  • fixed boss appearing in front of player in stage 2
  • fixed boss moving and reposition outside play area in stage 8

changelog: 1.01

  • wrong placed enemy circling behind player at starting point removed.
  • fixed boss music not playing in several stages.
  • aligned some textures in stage 2.
