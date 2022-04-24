 Skip to content

The Donnerwald Experiment update for 24 April 2022

1.2.8 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8614734

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Redroom: Defeating Nimarus and talking to Alentura no longer shows the End of Demo message.
-Redroom: Johanna no longer sits on the chair when it's already occupied by another Johanna.
-Fixed Hennryks Tree Attack (as an enemy) only hitting one person.
-Fixed Bernhard's Cardboard allowing enemies to ignore Berny and attack the backline.
-Fixed some line spacing to the messages when a buff is applied.

Changed files in this update

The Donnerwald Experiment Content Depot 705771
