-Redroom: Defeating Nimarus and talking to Alentura no longer shows the End of Demo message.
-Redroom: Johanna no longer sits on the chair when it's already occupied by another Johanna.
-Fixed Hennryks Tree Attack (as an enemy) only hitting one person.
-Fixed Bernhard's Cardboard allowing enemies to ignore Berny and attack the backline.
-Fixed some line spacing to the messages when a buff is applied.
The Donnerwald Experiment update for 24 April 2022
1.2.8 Release
-Redroom: Defeating Nimarus and talking to Alentura no longer shows the End of Demo message.
Changed files in this update