The game is out in early access!
List of changes compared to the demo version:
- New game mode "Confrontation". In this mode, all players fight against each other. They are all different colors. Shields don't work. Chaos is guaranteed.
- New game mode "Zombies". In this mode, you need to survive as many waves as possible. There are 100 of them in total. But... I couldn't pass the 10th wave on my own and with my friends. Good luck.
- Unknown force "Lava". If you enable this force, lava will rise every N minutes. I don't think you need to explain how hot she is...
- Damage for any hit after a shot from a non-shooting weapon is now dynamic. If you hit exactly in the center of the enemy, there is a high probability of getting rid of him the first time. If you touch only the edge, well, you understand ...
- First-aid kits on parachutes and types of weapons on the map can now be changed in the match settings. There you can also turn off the bomber and the rise of lava.
- Bots have learned to jump! They jump over cliffs and jump on crates along the way.
- Loading screen. Now you can immediately see that the game has not hung, but something is doing there.
- The farsightedness of bots has been fixed. Up close, they can now see their opponents.
- Weapon barrels now give out the weapon that was specified in the match settings.
- You can now reassign the jump key in the control settings. But this functionality was added not only for the jump.
- All match settings are automatically saved! Now you do not need to set everything up again every time.
- In "Zombie" mode, if one player dies, he turns into a spectator. He can fly into the wind and reveal enemy positions to his comrades. After the start of the next wave, spectators turn back into regular players.
- Jumps doubled! Now you can jump directly on any container.
- In the match settings, the "Fire friendly" checkbox has been added.
- The shield has changed its appearance and looks more futuristic.
- The language selection component has been moved to the settings menu.
- In the match settings, you can disable the camera that shows the enemy after death.
Changed files in this update