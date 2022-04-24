Reduced ear ringing - now only happens when you take a punch that is both superior in strength and precision (as opposed to strength only)
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 24 April 2022
Small Patch - Ear Ringing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update