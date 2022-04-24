 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Vampire Survivors update for 24 April 2022

Patch 0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8614564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

Contains 6 new achievements to unlock:

  • 1 new, hard Challenge Stage
  • 1 new Character and 1 new Weapon
  • 1 more rank for Reroll and Skip powerups
  • 2 new Arcanas

Time to go back to the dark and serious roots of Vampire Survivors ☠

Tweaks:

  • Added a toggle in Stage Selection to disable Arcanas. Disabling them also disables the extra minibosses at 11:00 and 21:00
  • Added the option to pick a random first Arcana.
  • Reduced long term gains of Gatti's attack power when stealing chicken.
  • Halved projectile explosion damage from Arcana XIX - Heart Of Fire.
  • Reduced cost of Reroll, Skip, and Banish.
  • Stage items are now removed if already maxed out.

Bugfixes:

  • Tentative fix to chicken/coinbag choice presenting itself when there are still items that can be leveled up
  • Phieraggi is now affected by Arcana V - Chaos in the Dark Night.
  • Added an extra backup system for save data in %appdata%/Vampire_Survivors/saves/backups. These backups will not sync with Steam Cloud, so you can restore them manually if needed.

Community

A big welcome to all the new players, and a big thank you to all the returning players that are pushing the game once again to some incredible concurrent players peak! 🤯

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.