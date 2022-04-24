Patch 0.5.1

New Content
Contains 6 new achievements to unlock:
- 1 new, hard Challenge Stage
- 1 new Character and 1 new Weapon
- 1 more rank for Reroll and Skip powerups
- 2 new Arcanas
Time to go back to the dark and serious roots of Vampire Survivors ☠
Tweaks:
- Added a toggle in Stage Selection to disable Arcanas. Disabling them also disables the extra minibosses at 11:00 and 21:00
- Added the option to pick a random first Arcana.
- Reduced long term gains of Gatti's attack power when stealing chicken.
- Halved projectile explosion damage from Arcana XIX - Heart Of Fire.
- Reduced cost of Reroll, Skip, and Banish.
- Stage items are now removed if already maxed out.
Bugfixes:
- Tentative fix to chicken/coinbag choice presenting itself when there are still items that can be leveled up
- Phieraggi is now affected by Arcana V - Chaos in the Dark Night.
- Added an extra backup system for save data in %appdata%/Vampire_Survivors/saves/backups. These backups will not sync with Steam Cloud, so you can restore them manually if needed.
Community
A big welcome to all the new players, and a big thank you to all the returning players that are pushing the game once again to some incredible concurrent players peak! 🤯
