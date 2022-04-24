Sunday Damage Adjustment Patch

More emphasis on damage from chained punches / combos (IE, it's tougher to take your opponent down with single punches if there is no follow up within a few seconds) Giving your opponent time to recover is a bad idea.
- Light hits cannot take down your opponent
- All body parts have regenerative HP (same as before) but a certain amount of damage must be done to a body part before it will contribute toward knockdowns
- Blocking hits will interrupt a combo chain (you'll still take the punch damage but there is less chance you will go down until later in the fight)
- Precise hits do not have to be as hard to contribute toward a combo / chain that will take down your opponent
