Era of Combat: Boxing update for 24 April 2022

Sunday Damage Adjustment Patch

Sunday Damage Adjustment Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More emphasis on damage from chained punches / combos (IE, it's tougher to take your opponent down with single punches if there is no follow up within a few seconds) Giving your opponent time to recover is a bad idea.

  • Light hits cannot take down your opponent
  • All body parts have regenerative HP (same as before) but a certain amount of damage must be done to a body part before it will contribute toward knockdowns
  • Blocking hits will interrupt a combo chain (you'll still take the punch damage but there is less chance you will go down until later in the fight)
  • Precise hits do not have to be as hard to contribute toward a combo / chain that will take down your opponent
