Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 24 April 2022

V10.0.8 Minor Patch

Build 8614485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates and bug fixes are in this release:

  • Added team records to the day view of the calendar.
  • Added a few more game summaries.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the wrong pitcher to be credited for an unearned run scored by a ghost/zombie runner.
  • Adjusted the timing of the flashing of a fielder when the ball is hit to them.
  • Minor change to the 2013 NYY ballpark locations.
  • Minor change to the 2001 CIN ballpark locations.
  • Corrections to some play by play calls.
  • Fixed a typo in the pitcher's daily replay log.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented pitchers from getting credited in the boxscore for an out on a pickoff.

