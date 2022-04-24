V10.0.8 Minor Patch

The following updates and bug fixes are in this release:
- Added team records to the day view of the calendar.
- Added a few more game summaries.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the wrong pitcher to be credited for an unearned run scored by a ghost/zombie runner.
- Adjusted the timing of the flashing of a fielder when the ball is hit to them.
- Minor change to the 2013 NYY ballpark locations.
- Minor change to the 2001 CIN ballpark locations.
- Corrections to some play by play calls.
- Fixed a typo in the pitcher's daily replay log.
- Fixed a bug that prevented pitchers from getting credited in the boxscore for an out on a pickoff.
Changed files in this update