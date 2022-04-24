 Skip to content

Earth Elements update for 24 April 2022

main release 1.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8614463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • not changed core game functions from version 0.9.2.1

bug fixes
-music label wrong path for label.....fixed

changes

  • changes how game starts - side menu is hidden by default; reason for that
    change is to immediate visibility of media player. Players can easily switch menu back on
    by pressing top left button (hide/show side panel menu)
  • added more melody lines - all together there are 30 melodies in game
    -modification to music player gui - added shuffle otion

Thank you

