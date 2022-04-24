main release 1.0.0
- not changed core game functions from version 0.9.2.1
bug fixes
-music label wrong path for label.....fixed
changes
- changes how game starts - side menu is hidden by default; reason for that
change is to immediate visibility of media player. Players can easily switch menu back on
by pressing top left button (hide/show side panel menu)
- added more melody lines - all together there are 30 melodies in game
-modification to music player gui - added shuffle otion
Thank you
Changed files in this update