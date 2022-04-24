English
Add a funny dialogue that may randomly appear when a monk is killed. (That's a meme requested by one of our Elona players.)
New location: Secret Tunnel - Sealed Sector. (Still working in progress)
Added fishing data to this location.
The sealed gate can now be opened by the Cross-Shaped Key.
We got an anti-censor mod for Kristin's shower cutscene in the name of freedom and liberty.
I totally support it just as I made the necessary functions to make it possible yesterday.
简体中文
给和尚们加入了一个新的搞怪台词，可能在他们被击杀时随机出现。（我们中的某个伊洛纳玩家提出加入的梗。）
新区域：秘密通道 - 被封闭的区域。
在这个区域加入了钓鱼的数据。
之前封闭的大门可以用十字形状的钥匙开启。
工坊里出现了某洗澡场景的反和谐补丁，以人类自由和解放的名义。
我完全支持这样的MOD，所以昨天开发了让这种MOD成为可能的功能。
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2799030844&searchtext=
[Neolithic]To the End update for 24 April 2022
Update, Version 20220424
English
