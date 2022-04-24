 Skip to content

Oppcium update for 24 April 2022

Oppcium Update Build 11271

Build 11271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:

_- 3 new animations have been added for Specimen-01: getting hit by the Anti-Matter grenade, hiding when in pain, and, a roar when Specimen-01 finds the player.

  • Added a new tip in the map menu that specifies that you can get additional tips by hovering over map markers.

  • The puzzle screens can now also be closed by pressing the "Right-Mouse Button"

  • Changed the buttons for the Anti-Matter/Sound-Maker grenades and their tooltips in the inventory.

  • Whenever a menu is closed it will always make a closing sound.

  • A new "Special Corpse" has been added to the game.

  • Optimization improvements have been made in the Outer Perimeter.

  • Fixed a bug where an achievement would be granted to the player when entering the "Credits Menu."

  • A sound was added when the player refills the lighter with gasoline.

  • A new sound has been added to Specimen-01.

  • The range of the effect of the Anti-Matter grenade has increased.

  • Added new tips for the game in the "Game Controls" menu._

