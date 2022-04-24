Oppcium Update Build 11271

Patch Notes:
_- 3 new animations have been added for Specimen-01: getting hit by the Anti-Matter grenade, hiding when in pain, and, a roar when Specimen-01 finds the player.
Added a new tip in the map menu that specifies that you can get additional tips by hovering over map markers.
The puzzle screens can now also be closed by pressing the "Right-Mouse Button"
Changed the buttons for the Anti-Matter/Sound-Maker grenades and their tooltips in the inventory.
Whenever a menu is closed it will always make a closing sound.
A new "Special Corpse" has been added to the game.
Optimization improvements have been made in the Outer Perimeter.
Fixed a bug where an achievement would be granted to the player when entering the "Credits Menu."
A sound was added when the player refills the lighter with gasoline.
A new sound has been added to Specimen-01.
The range of the effect of the Anti-Matter grenade has increased.
Added new tips for the game in the "Game Controls" menu._
