Weed Shop 3 update for 24 April 2022

424 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8614303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here's what's new since the last patch notes:

ːws_peaceː Metal Rolling Table: now rolls up to 3 joints at a time.

ːws_peaceː Hybrid Hints: Influencers with high enough respect stats will disclose new hybrid strain combinations.

ːws_peaceː Sellify App QOL Improvements: Remove items from sale with one click, preview influencer promoted products, and product THC levels.

ːws_peaceː Trained promoters to hand out carts.

ːws_peaceː Stopped Jimmy fucking Wang from breaking pots.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the bong glitch caused by starting Mad Munchies & Crab Digger trippy events.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the extract storage capacity not stacking.

ːws_peaceː Rebalanced customer merch selection logic.

ːws_peaceː Fixed customers glitching out after getting a free sample.

ːws_peaceː As always, added more minor tweaks and corner case fixes.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 8614303
Weed Shop 3 Early Access Depot 1182111
