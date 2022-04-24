424 Patch Notes

Here's what's new since the last patch notes:
ːws_peaceː Metal Rolling Table: now rolls up to 3 joints at a time.
ːws_peaceː Hybrid Hints: Influencers with high enough respect stats will disclose new hybrid strain combinations.
ːws_peaceː Sellify App QOL Improvements: Remove items from sale with one click, preview influencer promoted products, and product THC levels.
ːws_peaceː Trained promoters to hand out carts.
ːws_peaceː Stopped Jimmy fucking Wang from breaking pots.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the bong glitch caused by starting Mad Munchies & Crab Digger trippy events.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the extract storage capacity not stacking.
ːws_peaceː Rebalanced customer merch selection logic.
ːws_peaceː Fixed customers glitching out after getting a free sample.
ːws_peaceː As always, added more minor tweaks and corner case fixes.
Changed depots in experimental branch