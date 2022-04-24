Version 1.1.0

This Patch fixes the following issues :
- Reduced HP of Mid Boss on Stage 4
- Several small bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that could lead to a softlock of the game before the boss fight of Stage 2
- Fixed a bug that could lead to a softlock of the game after defeating the boss of Stage 3
- Fixed a bug with Mid Boss 5 that could lead to an unexpected death of it
- Some Level Design changes, mostly on Stages 4 and 5, that should reduce the difficulty to an acceptable level
- Small changes on some enemies' IA
- Fixed an issue in the "Remap Controls" Menui
More improvements are coming very soon...
Thanks!
Changed files in this update