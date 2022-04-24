 Skip to content

Ganryu 2 update for 24 April 2022

Version 1.1.0

Build 8614179

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Patch fixes the following issues :

  • Reduced HP of Mid Boss on Stage 4
  • Several small bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug that could lead to a softlock of the game before the boss fight of Stage 2
  • Fixed a bug that could lead to a softlock of the game after defeating the boss of Stage 3
  • Fixed a bug with Mid Boss 5 that could lead to an unexpected death of it
  • Some Level Design changes, mostly on Stages 4 and 5, that should reduce the difficulty to an acceptable level
  • Small changes on some enemies' IA
  • Fixed an issue in the "Remap Controls" Menui

More improvements are coming very soon...

Thanks!

