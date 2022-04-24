 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 24 April 2022

[Ver 0.1.04240] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 8614089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed a bug in the Lv limit when Melt's enhanced.
  • Fixed a bug in the freezing state caused by the "Freezing Explosion Trap"
  • Fixed a bug in the "cat jump" skill.
  • Fixed the specification of bonfire.
  • Fixed a bug in the "Revenge" skill.
  • Fixed a bug when a pillar of fire or ice hits a treasure chest.
  • Treasure chests are now displayed on the minimap.
  • Fixed a bug where crystals were damaged by slime throwing.
  • Fixed a bug where crystals were damaged by throwing snowballs.
  • Corrected the text of the conditions for the Friends. (Japanese only)
  • Corrected the description of the "revival fruit".(Japanese only)
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.