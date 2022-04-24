[Ver 0.1.04240] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed a bug in the Lv limit when Melt's enhanced.
- Fixed a bug in the freezing state caused by the "Freezing Explosion Trap"
- Fixed a bug in the "cat jump" skill.
- Fixed the specification of bonfire.
- Fixed a bug in the "Revenge" skill.
- Fixed a bug when a pillar of fire or ice hits a treasure chest.
- Treasure chests are now displayed on the minimap.
- Fixed a bug where crystals were damaged by slime throwing.
- Fixed a bug where crystals were damaged by throwing snowballs.
- Corrected the text of the conditions for the Friends. (Japanese only)
- Corrected the description of the "revival fruit".(Japanese only)
Changed files in this update