Brave's Rage update for 24 April 2022

English on the way! To dear foreign players.

Dear foreign players:

Recently we had received inquiries asking about foreign language support of our game.

Firstly we would like to apologize for not bringing multiple languages immediately.

As you might be aware, Brave’s Rage already started its Early Access version on 22nd April,
But currently we are unable to provide multiple language support and reasons as below:

  • We are not satisfied with the previous English strings, so we pulled back in order to provide a better quality for you.
  • We may need a bit more time to adjust and balance the current value, tributes of the game, for bringing better gameplay experience first, since we are quite short-handed, which may requires a bit more time.

HOWEVER, our localization work is ON THE WAY, which is why we are sending out this message to you, we had heard your voices, you may have to wait for a bit more time, but it will be there eventually.

Very soon, there will be a roadmap telling players our plans of improving the game, but we specifically want to let foreign players to know that we are working on localization.

Once we are ready, we will soon let all of you guys know, thanks for your attention and deeply sorry for letting you wait!

ISVR Brave’s Rage Dev Team

