UNDYING update for 24 April 2022

April 24 Patch Update

April 24 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug where in some areas you couldn't use a [Simple Trap] to catch crows.
  2. Fixed a bug where after returning to Cody after he stayed home the inventory would be displayed incorrectly.
  3. Fixed a bug where Cody's advanced skill [Reinforce] would always take effect at maximum level.
  4. Fixed a bug that Anling can't cause damage to Cody when she is in a state of madness.
  5. Fixed a bug where Cody's advanced skill [Germicidal] will take effect no matter what kind of items he has crafted.
  6. Fixed a bug where knocked over enemies will flash to where main character is after being attacked.
  7. Fixed a bug where the Spike Trap will still display a beam of light even if it's broken.
  8. Optimized the storage box so once it hits level 10, the material cost for upgrading will now no longer increase.
  9. Fixed a bug where no notifications will be displayed if you pick up multiple items when your bag is full.
  10. Cody's advanced skill [Biological Watering] will now not take effect when raining.
  11. Fixed a bug where you couldn't press and hold to rearrange items in your inventory. (This used to cause the game to freeze if you were using a gamepad).
  12. Fixed a bug that the survival mode difficulty would be linked to the last Story Mode session played. Now you can freely select Survival Mode difficulty when you start a new game.

