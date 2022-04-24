Hotfix on the 20220424

Howdy all players out there,
A new hotfix is here! We hope you enjoy Sandrock even more.If you have early access to multiplayer, check your Kickstarter inbox for instructions on how to switch to the multiplayer branch and play with other builders!
Single Player
Fixed:
- Fixed player's hair fluttering abnormally when riding the crane
- Fixed an issue where some button prompts would disappear
- Fixed an issue where the mole in Wack-a-Mole mini game could not be locked onto
- Fixed a problematic special effect that occurred while players slid with NPCs in Sand Running
- Fixed monsters heading in the wrong directions
- Fixed some of NPCs' AI
- Fixed an issue where Actors may walk upside down
- Fixed an issue where Cooper might not show up during the mission of the Escaped Yakmels
- Fixed an issue where the characters book was unlocked incorrectly
- Fixed X interaction issues
- Fixed monsters aren't recovering health and toughness after leaving the battle
- Fixed game freezing issues caused by rolling woods
- Fixed the freezing issues when the player is mounting to teleport through the Yakmel Station
- Fixed the player wasn't sleeping in bed after loading
- Fixed the entrances issues to The Breach and Hazardous Ruins
- Fixed errors occur to the upgraded workshop in some old savegames
- Fixed the bug that some of the gifting dialogues are missing
- Fixed the bug that Justice has the wrong reaction to be given the Yakmel milk as a gift
- Fixed an issue where the Owen's quest might fail to progress the story
-
Adjusted:
- Adjusted the teleporting methods and resolve the issue of not being able to teleport to a safe place
- Adjusted the melee attack parameters to ensure the first-time attempting
- Adjust the defense and block, and the character will head to the monsters correctly now.
Multiplayer
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where the worktable and the pickhammer don't show up correctly after re-login;
- Fixed an issue where the unlocked recipe may disappear
- Fixed the problem that the inventory items aren't consumed correctly
- Fixed inventory freezing issues
- Fixed pathfinding issues in the Yakmel ranch
- Fixed a data error when players get items after re-login with a fulfilled backpack
- Fixed the problem that can't switch to the axe when holding up the machine
- Fixed the problem that the recipes can't disappear when they fell on the ground
- Fixed multiple charges when entering the dungeon
- Fixed the issue that the game may freeze at Amirah's door
- Fixed an issue where other players would disappear when logging in
- Fixed an issue with trees wobbling after getting close to them
- Fixed some abnormal displays inside dungeons
- Fixed unexpected affects to other players after placing the workshop items
- Fixed the issue with reopening the team interface after entering the dungeon
Optimized:
- Optimized the text box
- Optimized the appearance of Yan
- Optimized the collision inside dungeons
Added:
- Added some safe places near the east and west rails, and areas near bridges
- Added some localizations
Optimized:
- Optimized the network environment to reduce the frequency of disconnection
- Optimized the color change of the tracking mission after collecting enough materials
Changed depots in ks_beta branch