Untrusted update for 24 April 2022

Untrusted - v1.148 - Changelog

New Features

  • New "May Supporter Token" and avatar available for purchase from May 1st.
  • New "Witness Protection" mutator - "Doxx and stalk" will always show "NETSEC" when used on moles
  • New "Death Doubt" mutator - deaths won't show the role of the dead player
  • New "Censorship" mutator - arrests won't show the role of the arrested player to non-NETSEC classes. Bounty hunters will still be able to see their successful bounties counter. Frame still impacts arrest over neutrals and bounties rewards.

Client Side Changes

  • Miscellaneous minor fixes

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

