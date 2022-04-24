Untrusted - v1.148 - Changelog

New Features
- New "May Supporter Token" and avatar available for purchase from May 1st.
- New "Witness Protection" mutator - "Doxx and stalk" will always show "NETSEC" when used on moles
- New "Death Doubt" mutator - deaths won't show the role of the dead player
- New "Censorship" mutator - arrests won't show the role of the arrested player to non-NETSEC classes. Bounty hunters will still be able to see their successful bounties counter. Frame still impacts arrest over neutrals and bounties rewards.
Client Side Changes
- Miscellaneous minor fixes
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update