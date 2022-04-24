-
Wish Granter HP wish changed from +16 HP to +16 Max HP and +16 Current HP
-
Wish Granter gold wish increased from 25 to 50
-
Web Trap no longer stuns
-
Web Trap now applies the Web Trapped status effect
-
Snare and Wrap break chance increased
-
Wrap damage decreased
-
Ambrosia now causes all negative status effects to be removed on revival
-
True Strike description updated
-
Crippled status description updated
-
Ambrosia description updated
-
Final Boss music volume increased
-
Game Over image improved
-
Updated a tip on floor 1
Edifice of Fiends update for 24 April 2022
V.5.0.0 - The Wish Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update