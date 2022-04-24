 Skip to content

Edifice of Fiends update for 24 April 2022

V.5.0.0 - The Wish Update

  • Wish Granter HP wish changed from +16 HP to +16 Max HP and +16 Current HP

  • Wish Granter gold wish increased from 25 to 50

  • Web Trap no longer stuns

  • Web Trap now applies the Web Trapped status effect

  • Snare and Wrap break chance increased

  • Wrap damage decreased

  • Ambrosia now causes all negative status effects to be removed on revival

  • True Strike description updated

  • Crippled status description updated

  • Ambrosia description updated

  • Final Boss music volume increased

  • Game Over image improved

  • Updated a tip on floor 1

