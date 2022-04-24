- A code that causes a lot of errors was reported momentarily.
The exact location is not known, but we are tracking it to find the cause.
- Blacksmith's Unstoppable has been changed.
When Unstoppable is activated, blacksmith pushes away surrounding enemies.
- Werewolf's Evasion Maneuver has been changed.
It will push away the surrounding enemies when landing.
In addition, the timing of slow motion called when an enemy attack was avoided has changed.
- Vampire's Blood Barrier has been changed.
Now, if succeed in absorbing enemy attacks with the Blood Barrier, vampire pushes away surrounding enemies.
It also returns the Blood Stream used in technology to its physical strength.
- Now, enemy's current move speed is reset when damaged.
Because of this update, the enemy will pause for a while when pushed and then slowly approach you.
I hope that the frequency of being surrounded by enemies will decrease.
- The problem of occasionally calling the T-Pose when the enemy is damaged has been fixed.
- Emission of some effects that were too bright has decreased.
Nightfall Comes update for 24 April 2022
Version 1.0.3 Updated
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update