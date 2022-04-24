 Skip to content

NTR Dream update for 24 April 2022

Animation performance tweak update

Build 8613624

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! I updated the game with a small patch to improve animation performance. It will help with the delay before the animation starts, reducing it to almost zero. This allows H scenes to start without pause for cashing.

Thanks for your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957061
  • Loading history…
Depot 1957062
  • Loading history…
Depot 1957063
  • Loading history…
