Out of Sight Playtest update for 24 April 2022

Change Log: 738

Share · View all patches · Build 8613608 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed boss (not quite ready for the new animations)
  • Added new boss music
  • Improved path finding by adding funnel path modifer.
  • Added grid node penalties for all edge nodes so agents don't hug the walls and try cut corners so much.
  • Changed FOV drawing over to Shapes
  • Added Freya's Shapes to the project
  • Added Dialogue System for Unity
  • Started ground work on dialogue transcript editor window
