- Fixed boss (not quite ready for the new animations)
- Added new boss music
- Improved path finding by adding funnel path modifer.
- Added grid node penalties for all edge nodes so agents don't hug the walls and try cut corners so much.
- Changed FOV drawing over to Shapes
- Added Freya's Shapes to the project
- Added Dialogue System for Unity
- Started ground work on dialogue transcript editor window
Out of Sight Playtest update for 24 April 2022
Change Log: 738
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update