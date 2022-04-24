 Skip to content

Cliff Empire update for 24 April 2022

Update 1.15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed camera bug (often goes below the ground)
  • Number of save slots has been tripled.
  • Impact of pedestrian streets on social transport has decreased.
  • Initial size of the interface has been reduced to support widescreen monitors and monitor systems. (works for the first run or after deleting settings file)
  • Parameters of justice and aesthetics for all banks increased.
  • Aesthetic parameter for a personal villa has been increased.
  • Priorities of destroyed structures are restored automatically after rebuild.
  • Drought and extreme heat events now disable debuffs on energy and health on the Ice Citadel.

