- Fixed camera bug (often goes below the ground)
- Number of save slots has been tripled.
- Impact of pedestrian streets on social transport has decreased.
- Initial size of the interface has been reduced to support widescreen monitors and monitor systems. (works for the first run or after deleting settings file)
- Parameters of justice and aesthetics for all banks increased.
- Aesthetic parameter for a personal villa has been increased.
- Priorities of destroyed structures are restored automatically after rebuild.
- Drought and extreme heat events now disable debuffs on energy and health on the Ice Citadel.
Cliff Empire update for 24 April 2022
Update 1.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update