The Blackwell Legacy update for 24 April 2022

Blackwell Legacy - Minor Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8613472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the infamous guard issues, gracefully reported numerous times by our players!
-Now the tooltip label confines within the screen, so you can read where the mouse is over!
-Fixed an issue where the OSX version would point to Gemini Rue due to a typo.

