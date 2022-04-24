-Fixed the infamous guard issues, gracefully reported numerous times by our players!
-Now the tooltip label confines within the screen, so you can read where the mouse is over!
-Fixed an issue where the OSX version would point to Gemini Rue due to a typo.
The Blackwell Legacy update for 24 April 2022
Blackwell Legacy - Minor Update!
