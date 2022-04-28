The latest game of the SGS series is releasing today, offering you to discover 5 epic amphibious landings and battles of the war in the Pacific: Tarawa (1943), Saipan (1944), Tinian (1944), Peleliu (1944) and Iwo Jima (1945).
Fight with the valiant Marines or take command of the determined defenders in those savage island struggles.
SGS Pacific D-Day update for 28 April 2022
Pacific D-Day
