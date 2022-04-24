 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Far Lands update for 24 April 2022

0.1.01 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8613427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Invert Y Axis option
  • Different types of trees have a chance of dropping fruits
  • Community wanted a hotbar and they got one :))

Changes:

  • Building system now is much more intuitive. Buildings and Items will snap correctly
  • Hunger and thirst go down slower
  • Iron ore gives only 4 Iron and spawns less now
  • Food, plants and rocks spawn less at a slower rate
  • Added more durability to the Stone Axe and Stone Pickaxe
  • Barrels can now be broken with Spears
  • Changes to Barrel loot table to drop Flashlights and Pistols more often
  • Zombies spawn more during night time

Bug fixes:

  • Aloe vera can now be eaten
  • Anvil recipes UI box will not remain on screen after closing inventory
  • Skeletons are now able to drop Skulls with a 75% chance
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.