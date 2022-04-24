0.1.01 Patch

Additions:
- Invert Y Axis option
- Different types of trees have a chance of dropping fruits
- Community wanted a hotbar and they got one :))
Changes:
- Building system now is much more intuitive. Buildings and Items will snap correctly
- Hunger and thirst go down slower
- Iron ore gives only 4 Iron and spawns less now
- Food, plants and rocks spawn less at a slower rate
- Added more durability to the Stone Axe and Stone Pickaxe
- Barrels can now be broken with Spears
- Changes to Barrel loot table to drop Flashlights and Pistols more often
- Zombies spawn more during night time
Bug fixes:
- Aloe vera can now be eaten
- Anvil recipes UI box will not remain on screen after closing inventory
- Skeletons are now able to drop Skulls with a 75% chance
