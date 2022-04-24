- Dropped item rotation overhaul - most items should display in the expected rotation when dropped / set down (Apologies in advance for the redecorating this will definitely cause)
- Crafting addition - some crafts now require specific tools that won't be consumed when crafting
- New craftable build parts
- New melee weapons
- New masks
- New helmets
- New collectibles
- Performance optimizations
- Changes to buildable light intensity (should need less lights overall now than before, and they should perform better)
- Alt-F4’ing while dead no longer destroys your body! Non-cowards rejoice
- Fixed a bug that could allow players to open doors and safes they did not own
- Tooltip update: damage and armor added to item tooltips, more info to come
- Efraim sells ammo crate storage containers, 9v batteries, and AA batteries now
DeadPoly update for 24 April 2022
Patch 0.0.4f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update