DeadPoly update for 24 April 2022

Patch 0.0.4f

Patch 0.0.4f

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Dropped item rotation overhaul - most items should display in the expected rotation when dropped / set down (Apologies in advance for the redecorating this will definitely cause)
  • Crafting addition - some crafts now require specific tools that won't be consumed when crafting
  • New craftable build parts
  • New melee weapons
  • New masks
  • New helmets
  • New collectibles
  • Performance optimizations
  • Changes to buildable light intensity (should need less lights overall now than before, and they should perform better)
  • Alt-F4’ing while dead no longer destroys your body! Non-cowards rejoice
  • Fixed a bug that could allow players to open doors and safes they did not own
  • Tooltip update: damage and armor added to item tooltips, more info to come
  • Efraim sells ammo crate storage containers, 9v batteries, and AA batteries now
