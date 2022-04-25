 Skip to content

Exodus Borealis update for 25 April 2022

Patch Notes - Version 6.1

Patch Notes - Version 6.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new attempt at releasing the big 6.0 patch. There was a sizable bug in the new Unity 2021 release that was causing ~10% of the player base to crash after 5-10 minutes. After a full week of work trying to track down the issue, this is has finally been corrected! A huge thanks to @SoL64 for all the testing help! I was unable to reproduce the issue on my computers, so it was huge to have someone help me remotely try and debug the issue!
  • New major version of fox/invader navigation. It should be more performant, a little smarter, let me know if you see anything odd or wrong with the navigation with this update.
  • A few additional performance tweaks. Faster saved game loading.

