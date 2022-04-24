Hotfix 0.1.7.1

0.1.7.1 (4/23/2022)
- Tubes, when destroyed, leave behind contiguous rubble, and each section can be rebuilt with a single button click, as long as you can afford it or have enough stored tubes.
- Tube wreckage can be bulk rebuilt using the Upgrade Tube feature.
- Infolinks overhauled to be list-friendly, heavier on text, and no longer requires mousing over tooltips. Infolinks home page split into easy to browse categories. More info about each faction in infolinks, including all possible ways you can interact with them.
- Automated trucks auto-collect trophies if they have a location to drop trophies off at.
- Recipe tweaked - Nuclear Warhead.
- Tech Tree UI tweaked.
- Split out demolition units from combat units.
- Upgrading tubes creates dust effect.
- Many strings fixed/tweaked, especially infolinks messages.
- Changed model for Reactive Armor.
- Fog at night brightened.
- Bug fix - Deleting tubes in an area redirection issues fixed.
- Bug fix - Tube end cap visual errors fixed.
- Bug fix - Pirates sometimes appearing in Sandbox mode fixed. Will also remove them from previous save files in Sandbox mode.
Changed files in this update