Spring Update

While we're still working on a larger themed update- we still have a bunch of improvements, changes, and fixes ready for you all to hold you over until our next major release!
Changes
Updated the Monster Traits UI. New UI now shows parents and allows clicking them to step through a monster’s ancestry.
The roll to determine which traits are inherited by offspring is now weighted by grade. Higher grade traits - positive or negative - now have a higher chance of being inherited.
Improved Incubator and Hot House UI. Parent icons on these menus now link to the Monster Traits UI.
The Cooking UI has been improved:
- Added context tooltips & UI changes elements to the Cooking UI to make it easier to understand mechanics and interactable components, such as active ingredient quality selection.
- The quality of the cooked items is now shown when cooking recipes.
- Each ingredient in the cooking experimentation tab now only shows once, instead of one for every quality stack. When selecting an ingredient in the experimentation tab the lowest quality available is always selected first. The best is always selected first when cooking with a recipe.
- Trying to cook a known recipe from the experiments tab now results in a related message about cooking with the recipe, instead of being a failed experiment.
Combat Status Effect changes:
Units can now gain the same status from multiple sources. This allows us to design and adjust combat abilities, while avoiding certain unit ability combinations canceling each other’s effects.
- The only current exception to this is Stun and Sleep. Each unit will only ever have one active source of these statuses: new sources will refresh the active duration.
- Other Combat Status effects will now only refresh/stack when that status is applied by the same ability and same unit as an existing effect.
Damage over time Status Effects now deal a flat damage value per turn. This value is determined by 25% of the caster’s Intuition stat, instead of being a percentage of the target unit’s current health.
Combat UI changes:
Unit status bars are now shown on the sides of the screen instead of above each unit, along with an icon for that unit, to reduce the amount of clutter above each unit.
Active status icons in combat will now show one icon for multiple/combined effects. This includes opposite effects, such as Defense Up and Sunder.
- e.g. If Defense Up is active and a Sunder effect is applied that has a higher value than the active Defense Up, then the Sunder icon will be shown with a value minus the value of Defense Up.
- The tooltip for combined Statuses can now be right-clicked, which will show each of the individual statuses that are being combined.
Combat floating text now shows more details about status changes, or statuses that fail to apply: a change icon, as well as the related status icon.
Previous floating text, like “Crit” or “Resist”, was replaced with new icons to reduce crowding when lots of floating text displays at the same time, from multiple units.
Changed the position of Brontide’s ‘Brace’ minigame icon, and added floating text to show the damage blocked by a successful brace.
Combat will now show a nameplate at the top of the screen for every active unit, as well as any active ability. This is true for both allied and enemy units now.
Updated the sprite scaling in the scene window to double each increment: 1, 2, 4, and 8.
Added new idle and attack animations for Tro’s Lab boss slime summons.
Added a new run animation to the protagonist
Overhauled the combat victory rewards UI
Now shows experience and level changes for each character
- Stat growth from leveling up is now displayed when a character levels up
Added new images for enemy unit icons in combat
Removed the banner message that warns the player when a party member has unspent points
Goldra’s Speed Demon minigame changes
- Charge changes are now multiplied by the combo count
- Region detection is now more accurate
- ‘Close’ region now generates 1 charge point, but is smaller
- ‘Miss’ region now loses 3 charges
- ‘Poor’ region now loses 6 charges
Reduced the chance to resist status ailments at higher levels - 50% chance to resist at 2000 combined Stamina + Intuition
Added flour to the Bitecake recipe
Tireless and Atlas' Will traits had their rarity increased to match similar primary stat traits
Updated pregnancy logic, so that a monster with the Dry trait can get pregnant, but can’t make other monsters pregnant.
Fixes
- Fixed an exception that would occur when canceling an item selected to use in Combat.
- Fixed an issue with inherited trait design, where it was occasionally impossible for new monsters from the same pair of parents to ever be created with certain combinations of their traits.
- Fixed issue where some ingredients were still being displayed in the cooking experiment tab, after all related recipes for that ingredient were discovered.
- Fixed an issue where Cloverton could sometimes fail to load after frequent visits.
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to use the protagonist’s fourth slot ability while it was still on cooldown.
- Fixed issue with harvesting Speedweel nodes on first dungeon floor
- Fixed issue that was preventing crop nodes from dropping both crops and seeds on all dungeon floors
- Fixed enemies being significantly stronger than intended during Hallow Haunt event
- Fixed some issues with Camera following and zoom
- Fixed an issue related to ambient sounds in Cloverton
- Fixed issue with corrupt/invisible combat animations
- Fixed Crit Chance Up combat status not being applied correctly
- Fixed Barrier combat status in UI not updating correctly after being consumed
- Fixed an issue that was allowing the camera following the player to drift further away from the protagonist over time
- Fixed a bad test that was triggering hatching tutorial event before an egg was ready to hatch
- Fixed an issue with work calculation that could allow a unit of work to be applied, even when no monsters were working at the related job.
- Fixed issue with incorrect plankton harvest logs appearing in daily logs
- Fixed bad icon positions in the incubator windows
- Fixed bad icon position for the male dragon
- Fixed overhead bar display in combat not clearing when canceling the current ability selection
- Fixed monster dialog sprite positions
- Fixed some typos
- The Demon Magic Harvester trait was incorrectly set up as a bloodline trait, but was only being applied to demon abilities. This trait has been changed to a Demon species trait, and is being removed from non-demons.
- Fixed the Infertile trait not preventing pregnancies
- Fixed the bad page order in the Guidebook farming tab
- Fixed Harpy Skyborn trait so that a higher grade only scales the percentage of evasion, and not also the swiftness required. Swiftness value changed to 150.
